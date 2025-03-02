Ryan Beswick’s earning his Quorn in dual role

By John Lyons

SWEET, QUORN: Player-boss Ryan Beswick, below, is getting a tune out of his NPL Midlands table-toppers

PICTURE: Simon Kimber

With his team 20 points clear at the top of NPL Midlands pre-weekend and topping the club’s scoring charts, it’s safe to say that Ryan Beswick has settled well into his role as Quorn player-manager!

When asked about his introduction to managerial life, he chuckled: “It’s easy, isn’t it?”

But the 36-year-old, who stepped up from the playing ranks when Ant Carney resigned in the aftermath of last term’s play-off campaign, believes it’s his players who ...