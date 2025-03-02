Features, Northern Premier League Midlands, Step 4, The Big Interview

Ryan Beswick’s earning his Quorn in dual role

on

More in Features:

By John Lyons 

SWEET, QUORN: Player-boss Ryan Beswick, below, is getting a tune out of his NPL Midlands table-toppers
PICTURE: Simon Kimber

With his team 20 points clear at the top of NPL Midlands pre-weekend and topping the club’s scoring charts, it’s safe to say that Ryan Beswick has settled well into his role as Quorn player-manager!
When asked about his introduction to managerial life, he chuckled: “It’s easy, isn’t it?”
But the 36-year-old, who stepped up from the playing ranks when Ant Carney resigned in the aftermath of last term’s play-off campaign, believes it’s his players who ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login