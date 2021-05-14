Peter Gill named as new St Neots Town manager

Peter Gill has been appointed as new manager at Southern League club St Neots Town following the departure of former boss Barry Corr.

Corr left the club on Friday morning after accepting a position within the management team at League Two promotion winners Cambridge United.

Gill is also employed by the U’s in the role as Academy Head of Coaching – a position he will now combine with his managerial duties at St Neots.

After his appointment was confirmed, Gill told the club website: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity by Lee Kearns and the Board of Directors to manage this football club and I look forward to carrying on the great work done by Barry Corr over the last year or so.

“In recent seasons St. Neots Town have been very well known for their attacking style of play and that is something myself and the coaching staff wish to continue.

“It is a great time to take over what with the impending expected return of the Saints fans in pre-season and I look forward to meeting you all very soon”