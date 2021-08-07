Southern League preview: Movers leave it open to all

SIX new teams will begin life in the Southern League Division One Central following the FA’s reshuffle.

Corby Town and Bedworth United, who were first and second in last season’s short-lived campaign, have both been move to the newly formed NPL Midlands.

Coleshill Town, Daventry Town, Yaxley and 2020 FA Trophy semi-finalists Halesowen Town have also gone.

Five clubs have joined from the Isthmian League South Central, including Ware, who led the 2019- 20 table and then started strongly last term.

FC Romania, Harlow Town, Hertford Town and Waltham Abbey, who topped the division last season, also arrive from the Isthmian League.

Colney Heath are the only club to be promoted into the division from Step 5 following success in the Spartan South Midlands League.

NEW ROLE: Eddie Odhiambo

Berkhamsted will be ones to watch after being a point clear at the top in the 2019- 20 season while Aylesbury United have enjoyed two good seasons.

St Neots Town begin life under new manager Peter Gill following the departure of Barry Corr. Eddie Odhiambo, the former Oxford United and Stevenage right back starts at North Leigh.

Player-manager-director Ben Herd is eyeing a bright future with Hertford Town and his young team, alongside their model to engage and involve the local community. Look out for some exciting talent at Hertingfordbury Park this season.

So too are Wantage Town after shipping an eye-watering 121 goals in the 2019-20 campaign following promotion from the Hellenic League. The Alfredians were bottom of the division having lost 26 of their 28 games, winning once, and scoring just 16 goals.

But a new lease of life at the beginning of last season saw them win three of their eight games.