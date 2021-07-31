Ben Herd is the master of all trades after taking boardroom role at Hertford Town

By Jon Couch

NOW AND THEN: Ben Herd in action for Hertford Town

PICTURE: Alan Cozzi

BEN HERD is used to leading his team from the front – now he’s even taken his place in the Hertford Town boardroom!

The 36-year-old has carved out a fine playing career for himself, captaining the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Aldershot Town, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans City.

Now he’s reveling in a new player/manager/director role with the Southern League Division One Central Blues – and he’s got big plans in place.

Since arriving for his first managerial stint at Hertingfordbury Park in May 2019, Herd has ...