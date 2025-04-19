WE’RE ON THE UP: Real Bedford have clinched a third successive promotion PICTURE: Mike Capps
Buckle up for a ride to savour – Real Bedford aim for the very top

By Jon Couch

Come the year 2031, the landscape of the market town of Bedford is expected to be altogether different than it is today.
Last week, plans for the first Universal Studios theme park in the UK were unveiled to be built on the site of a former brickworks on the outskirts of town, creating 28,000 jobs and an estimated £50 billion boost for the local economy.
But ask football club owner Peter McCormack and he’ll convince you that rollercoasters and big dippers won’t be the only multi-million-pound addition to the skyline of what he perceives to be “one of the fastest growing town...

