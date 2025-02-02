Malvern Town: Hills are alive for refreshed ace Ryan Brunt

By Mark Stillman
BACK IN BUSINESS: Former Plymouth striker Ryan Brunt has come out of retirement to play for Malvern Town
PICTURE: Alamy
Ryan Brunt has been lured out of retirement after four years away – and he’s loving every minute of it!
The 31-year-old enjoyed seven years in the EFL with the likes of Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle before dropping into Non-League with Bath City.
A two-year spell with the Romans resulted in a short stint at Chippenham Town before Brunt called time on his career in November 2020 to concentrate on business interests.
Now, however, the striker has been...
