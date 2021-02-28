Jersey Bulls hoping pyramid restructure will give them promotion

ON THE UP? Jersey Bulls still have a 100% record

JERSEY Bulls – who hold the unique position of having a 100% record in competitive games since they were formed two years ago – are now hoping that an FA pyramid shuffle will give them promotion.

In their debut campaign, the Bulls set a new record in the Combined Counties League with 27 consecutive Division One wins before last season was cancelled.

This time around, they had played only four games due to pandemic restrictions, and none since September.

A club statement said that they appreciated the reasons why the decision to cancel this season had been reached, adding: “The FA are considering a possible restructure and we can confirm we would be applying for a promotion if that option is available to us.”

Jersey Bulls director Ian Horsell said: “We’d love to play Step 5 football. Our players deserve the opportunity having been mathematically promoted last season to play a step higher.”

If the Bulls are moved up to Step 5, they could enter the FA Cup for the first time.

● Jersey Bulls are to host Kettering Town in a pre-season friendly on July 17.