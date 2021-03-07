Step 5 clubs gear up to take part in ‘Champions League’-style cup competitions

By Robin Jones

LET’S CHAT! Chatham have been asked if they want to play in a Southern Counties East League Supplementary Cup

PICTURE: Ian Scammell

A NUMBER OF Step 5 clubs across England are gearing up to take part in ‘Champions League’-style special cup competitions once they are allowed to resume playing next month.

Most of the Step 5 leagues have asked their members whether they would be prepared to take part in supplementary competitions to compensate for their league seasons again being curtailed early.

Clubs are not compelled to take part – a principal objection is the prospect of ...