Hucknall Town edge closer to stadium move

HUCKNALL Town’s long-running bid to move to a new stadium across the road from their Watnall Road home have moved a step closer.

Subject to final conditions being agreed, Ashford District Council planners have given the go-ahead to Lidl GB Ltd to build a new store on the East Midlands Counties League club’s current ground.

The scheme will see the club move to a new purpose-built home in Aerial Way, which will also provide better facilities for the Hucknall Warriors youth set-up and a chance to start a women’s team.

A club statement said: “After many years of uncertainty this is a significant step forward and the club welcomes this news and awaits the outcome of these further discussions.”

Hucknall played in the Northern Premier top flight from 1999-2004, and were promoted to Conference North. However, financial problems in 2013 saw them relegated to Central Midlands League South.