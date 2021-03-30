The FA: Talks ongoing with government over Vase fans

THE FOOTBALL Association say conversations are ongoing with the government over when fans can return to Non-League grounds but currently Buildbase FA Vase games before May 17 are set to play out behind closed doors.

The 2020-21 competition resumes on Saturday, April 10 with the remaining third round proper games.

On Saturday, April 17 the fourth round proper will take place with the the two following weekends for the fifth and sixth rounds before the semi-finals are played on Saturday, May 8.

Non-League Finals Day will take place at Wembley on Saturday, May 22 with limited spectators in line with the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

The Buildbase FA Trophy finalists are already known with Pitching In Isthmian Premier Hornchurch, who beat Notts County on penalties in the semi-final, due to take on National League North Hereford, who overcame Woking.

FA Trophy games have been taking place behind closed doors since November and, as things stand, that will remain the case for the FA Vase.

An FA spokesperson said: “Spectators are not currently allowed to attend non-elite fixtures in the Buildbase FA Vase that are to be played before 17 May, but conversations are ongoing with the Government and any further updates will be provided as early as possible.”

The BBC are reporting that one of the FA Cup semi-finals on April 17-18 weekend could be classed as a test event for fans to return to big stadiums.

But it currently remains the case that the 2019-20 Non-League Finals Day on Monday, May 3 will be behind closed doors.

Concord Rangers take on Harrogate Town for the Buildbase FA Trophy, while the Buildbase FA Vase final is an all-Northern League affair between Consett and Hebburn Town.

Some fans have questioned whether the finals can be pushed back to when fans are allowed but the FA say the Wembley calendar is just too tight.

An FA spokesperson said: “Fans are the lifeblood of our game, so we have held detailed discussions with relevant stakeholders and explored all the potential options available to us.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic creating a large amount of fixture congestion, EURO fixtures being held at Wembley Stadium and other events after the tournament, the window to accommodate our showpiece events is particularly small this season.

“We want to ensure that as many fans as possible can enjoy The Buildbase FA Trophy and FA Vase Finals, so we believe it is very important that they are broadcast live, and are pleased that it has been possible to confirm they will be available to watch on BT Sport.

“Any other possible dates ahead of the autumn are mid-week but they would potentially create issues for the participating clubs and their fans as many would need to take time off work.

“A final option would be to move these fixtures to the autumn but this would mean playing them after the 20/21 competitions have been completed, create fixture challenges for the 21/22 season and is not preferable for all relevant stakeholders.”