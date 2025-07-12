Club bag a big deal with Kyle

SHEFFIELD FC, the world’s oldest football club, have secured a landmark scholarship partnership – with one of the city’s most favourite sons.

The Northern Counties East League new boys have linked up with the Kyle Walker Academy KW2, launched by the 96-cap England star last September.

In conjunction with Sheffield College, the KW2 programme provides football and educational opportunities for aspiring footballers aged 16 to 19.

Walker, 35, grew up in the Sharrow suburb of the city and began his professional career at Sheffield United. From there, he went onto become one of the Premier League‘s biggest stars, turning out for Tottenham and then Manchester City, where he won 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League.

The full-back has just joined Premier League new boys Burnley – a move which coincides with his Academy joining forces with one of the city’s most famous football institutions, looking to reclaim their place at Step 4 at the first attempt following relegation from NPL East last season.

In launching the academy, Walker said he wanted to “give something back” to the area in which he grew up – and now after a successful first season operating at the college’s Hillsborough Campus, KW2 already has a strong presence in the Steel City.

Walker’s best mate, Joel Purkiss, is CEO of KW2 and explained: “Kyle is very proud of his roots and his rise to the top offers hopes and dreams to other local boys and girls in the area.

“Last year we had two boys teams, this year we have three boys and one girls team, who will join up with the college programme.

“We all have dreams of playing for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday but the harsh reality is it’s very rare for that to be the case. So, this is a more genuine pathway into the semi-professional game, and that can now be done through the Under 21s at Sheffield FC and then the first team with [manager] Vill [Powell] and [assistant] Louis Axcell.

“Obviously, the dream will be getting players playing professional football. But, realistically, there are large number who will not quite make it but be good enough to play semi-professionally and be paid for playing.”

With Walker looking on from over the Pennines, Purkiss believes the partnership with Sheffield FC can lay the foundations for a bright future.

“I think it can grow and Kyle does too,” he added. “We’re taking it a step at a time but we hope to bring more international students to the college with the aim of expanding out scholarship partnership with Sheffield FC to attract more boys and girls across the UK and even to plac es like America and Dubai where football is growing.

“We’re very excited for the future and we are hoping that Sheffield FC will benefit too.”