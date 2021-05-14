Stockton Town confirm 16 players commit as news over promotion application looms

By Mark Carruthers

Ebac Northern League club Stockton Town have announced 16 first-team players have committed to the club ahead of a historic season.

The 2018 FA Vase finalists are one of three Northern League clubs that have applied for promotion into the Northern Premier League’s second tier as part of the FA’s restructure of the non-league system.

Confirmation of the new leagues and the successful applicants is expected over the coming days with Stockton, Hebburn Town and Shildon all expected to spend next season alongside North East neighbours Dunston UTS and Marske United in step four.

Stockton have kicked off their preparations for the season by confirming the majority of their squad have agreed to remain with the club for next season.

Long-serving midfielder Max Craggs is to depart due to work commitments – but manager Michael Dunwell will be able to call upon the services of the likes of Adam Nicholson, Tom Coulthard and Kevin Hayes once against as he takes the club into step four for the first time in their history.

“It’s an exciting period for us, going into the new league, and there’s more travelling,” the Anchors boss told the club website.

“It’s probably a bit unusual with how many players are staying, but that’s how committed they are to wanting to play for Stockton.

“They’ve all told us that the travelling doesn’t affect them, and that they want to be at the club. They know they get looked after here, and we try to be as professional as we can.

“The higher up we go, we’ve got to raise our standards as will they, and I’m sure they will,” he added.

“They’ve shown that to us, they’ve shown it at Northern League level, but now they need to do it at a higher level.

“We’ve got half of the squad that have done it at a higher level already, and for some it’s going to be all new to them, but I’m sure they’re going to relish the challenge.”