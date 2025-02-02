McKENZIE BLAZED A TRAIL FOR MOSS SIDE

By Tony Bugby

TRIBUTES have been paid to Mike McKenzie, a trailblazer for black managers, who has died aged 65 following a short illness.

McKenzie cut his teeth into football management in the late 1980s when black managers were almost unheard of in the game.

After enjoying success at Hyde United between 1994 and 2001 – reaching the semi-finals of the FA Trophy in each of his first two seasons and also the first round of the FA Cup in his first campaign – McKenzie looked destined for greater things.

“Mike should have been the first black manager to play his part on the pro scene in league f...