National League 2025/26 Predictions: Who Will Get Promoted?

The start of the new 2025/26 Vanarama National League campaign is fast approaching as all 24 of the division’s clubs continue their pre-season preparations ahead of what promises to be another thrilling term of non-league action.

The National League is notoriously competitive, though several sides will believe they have what it takes to plot a successful route out of the 5th tier and into the EFL.

Below, we’ve taken a closer look at some of the clubs likely to be in the promotion shakeup next May.

The favourites – Carlisle United

Recently relegated Carlisle United are back in non-league surroundings for the first time in 20 years, though bookmakers – and some clued-in observers – are backing the Cumbrians to launch an immediate promotion bid in 2025/26.

Clubs that have dropped out of the EFL haven’t always lived up to their billing in the National League, however, in big-name manager Mark Hughes, United have an experienced tactician, who should now be fully settled into the role following his appointment in February.

Carlisle have been clearing the decks this summer in an attempt to strip out their underperformers from last year, while the capture of Regan Linney could be an inspired piece of business. The striker’s 25 goals for Altringham last term earned him a place in the National League team of the season, so he should be able to hit the ground running.

Hughes’s summer shopping spree hasn’t ended, however, and like a gambler playing online casino games, Carlisle’s boss is expected to roll the dice on another clutch of recruits before United play their first National League fixture against Woking on August 9th.

Repeat contenders – York City

York City finished in second spot in the 2024/25 National League table and though they managed to amass an impressive 96 points, they couldn’t match title-winning Barnet’s 102-point tally.

Playoff heartache followed in the semi-finals against Oldham, leaving York to lament about what might have been, though the Minsterman should be dusted down and ready to launch another promotion charge in August.

The recruitment department at York has been busy this summer, though they have kept hold of last season’s top scorer Ollie Pearce. The 29-year-old bagged 29 goals last term and should be a key performer for City again this year.

Pearce was one of three York players named in the 2024/25 National League Team of the Season alongside keeper Harrison Male and defender Callum Howe, and with that trio forming a strong spine, City should be firmly in the promotion mix again.

Improvement needed – Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green suffered back-to-back relegations in 2022/23 and 2023/24, but managed to steady the ship somewhat in the National League last season, posting a solid third-placed finish thanks to an 83-point harvest.

Their subsequent playoff semi-final defeat to Southend was a major body blow, however, Rovers seem to have made some clever transfer-market manoeuvres over the summer and they should be ready for another bash at promotion in 2025/26.

Signings Laurent Mendy, Tre Pemberton and Yahya Bamba all have decent National League experience, while Jayden Clarke’s arrival from League Two’s Gillingham looks like a bit of a coup.

Winger Clarke was the Gill’s leading scorer last season with seven goals, so he should arrive in Gloucestershire with plenty of confidence and ready to make an instant impact.

Dark horses – Southend United

Southend endured playoff final agony at Wembley Stadium in a 3-2 extra-time reverse to Oldham on June 1st, despite leading the game twice, though the Shrimpers’ torment could make them doubly determined to go one better in 2025/26.

United look decently-equipped to show staying power again having kept hold of the crux of last season’s squad, while the additions of Sam Austin, Ben Goodlife, Harry Boyes and Slavi Spasov all look like signings of promise.

Spasov starred for Slough Town in the National League South last term, netting 15 goals in that division and 18 times in all competitions during a productive campaign.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian was good enough to be on League One Oxford United’s books earlier in his career, so there is a chance he could be a real force for Southend in the National League.