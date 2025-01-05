FINAL WHISTLE: A sporting charm beside the seaside

Final Whistle

A TRIP TO SCARBOROUGH

HOME COMFORTS: The Scarborough Sports Village where Scarborough Athletic’s Flamingo Land Stadium is situated

CHRIS TOWERS, poet and writer of the NLP column ‘Final Whistle’ took himself to Scarborough for the National League North game between Scarborough Athletic and Peterborough Sports. The game, held at the wonderfully named Flamingo Land Stadium on a cold and rainy day just before Christmas, finished 1-1

SCARBOROUGH is meant for summer and ices, beach shorts and sandcastles, but I found the place has its charms even in winter as I headed off to see ...