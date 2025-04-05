TONY INCENZO: Proud Sappers toast success!

Tony INCENZO
TALKING POINTS
WE’RE STILL CUP KINGS: The Royal Engineers team are celebrating the 150th anniversary of their FA Cup victory by hosting a Festival of Football
A VERY special anniversary is being celebrated in military football circles this season.
It is exactly 150 years since Royal Engineers lifted the FA Cup. In that 1874/75 final, they drew 1-1after extra-time against Old Etonians before winning a replay 2-0. Both matches were held at Kennington Oval in London.
To find out more about the fascinating milestone, I spoke to Colonel Andy Phillips who is vice-president and res...
