Diary of a ground hopper: Glastonbury 1-1 Wrington Redhill

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18TH GLASTONBURY 1 WRINGTON REDHILL 1
I am down in Somerset for a meeting so, as usual when I am away, I am also on the lookout for a new football ground.
I have been to Street and Wells in this area but what’s this: Glastonbury are at home this weekend.
They are playing Wrington Redhill in the Somerset County League, Division One.
I sneak out of my meeting slightly early to be at the game in plenty of time.
Wells to Glastonbury
Kick-off is at 2.00pm, so I have to miss lunch as well.
Never mind, I had a full English breakfast in my plush hotel, so I won’t starve.
It’s a d...
