Diary of a Groundhopper: Damn, it’s the double doughnut!

PITCHSIDE VIEW: Frome Town’s Badger’s Hill is my kind of ground
After last weekend’s jaunt to Glastonbury, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would be heading that way again this weekend.
However, The Fox has seen pictures of Frome Town’s ground and he’s taken rather a fancy to it - I’m in!
Frome is not the easiest of places to get to from the East Midlands.
I decide to go the M5 route and cut in past Bristol.
Tortuous diversion
Lo and behold there’s a major road closure on the A36, precisely the route I have chosen - sigh.
After a tortuous diversion, I arrive at Badger’s Hill in ...
