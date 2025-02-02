Raynes Park Vale: Hayden Bird is voted in as Josh Gallagher is ousted

SHOCK EXIT: Josh Gallagher

Raynes Park Vale have unveiled Hayden Bird as their new manager following the brutal sacking of popular boss Josh Gallagher.

Gallagher will go down as the most successful manager in the club’s history after leading Vale into Step 4 football for the first time in their history.

He steered the club to the Combined Counties Premier South title and then to an impressive sixth place in his first season in charge in Isthmian South Central.

And Vale were still in playoff contention this time round when chiefs decided to pull the trigger, just hours after last Saturday’s game with Kingstonian had been postponed.

Surprised

In his farewell message to fans, the 32-year-old rookie boss said: “I was surprised with the club’s decision to sack me as I still felt and believed we were on course to reach the play-offs.

“I will look back at my time in South London fondly, knowing that I have left the club in a better place.”

Vale gave no reasoning as to their decision but thanked Gallagher for his efforts.

A statement read: “Josh, along with [assistant] Ant [Panayi] and the management team, had the courage and vision to come to Raynes Park Vale when the club was struggling.

“Their efforts and drive to improve the team has helped the club build confidence and momentum to move forward both on and off the pitch.

“He leaves with our great thanks for all he has done, and very best wishes for his next chapter as a talented manager, wherever that may be.”

Replacing him in the dugout is experienced boss Bird, who arrives at Grand Drive following a short spell in charge of Leatherhead, who he led to the play-off final last season.

Bird is perhaps best known for his successful spell at Merstham before joining Kingstonian in 2019 and taking them to the second round of the FA Cup.

A Vale statement said: “Hayden prides himself on creating a professional environment with a positive culture along with delivering a progressive, attacking, possession-based style of the football the RPV supporters love to see.”