Gregor Robertson: National League has got little to bargain with in extra promotion spot case

By Gregor Robertson

FOOTBALLER TURNED JOURNALIST

The issue for the National League is not so different to the one faced by the EFL.

Its leaders have spent the last few years pleading with the Premier League for a bigger slice of its TV revenue.

The “New Deal for Football,” they call it.

The problem? Leverage.

Leverage

More specifically, a dearth of it.

What have the EFL got to offer the Premier League?

Tailoring the Carabao Cup schedule a little more to their liking?

Letting more of their kids use the EFL as a finishing school?

At least the EFL has a backstop on the horizon, in the shape ...