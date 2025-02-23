Nuneaton Town: Russell Dodd’s leading a Boro revival

By Andy Mitchell

A 12-match winning streak might have Nuneaton Town steaming towards the title but joint-boss Russell Dodd is just as chuffed about his right-back’s fan club.

Nuneaton Borough vanished from Step 3 last January just weeks after being kicked out of their Liberty Way home.

The phoenix, led by fans and sponsors, had to be hurried through to secure a place at Step 6 with Dodd and ex-Boro keeper Darren Acton entrusted with leading the revival.

The drop to Midland Football League Division One led to instant expectation but a completely new squad had to find its feet and rely on the...