Dan is Burning brightly! The meteoric rise of Dan Burn

By Mark Carruthers

Dan Burn’s rise from Non-League prospect to Newcastle United history maker and England international has caught many by surprise – not least those he once shared a dressing room with at Darlington.

After earning a trial with the then-League Two club, the Northumberland-born defender took his first serious steps into the professional game with the Quakers following their relegation into the National League.

His early performances captured the attention of a number of clubs and it was Premier League side Fulham that won the race for his services by completing a deal that re...