TONY INCENZO: Pathway for a new future
Unprecedented winds of change are billowing through Non-League football circles in the Republic of Ireland.
CHRIS DUNLAVY: Play-off pause shifted power
Play-offs are inherently unfair, but the fate of York City and Forest Green feels particularly cruel.
WE’VE ALL GOT PLAY-OFF FEVER
Steve HILL HILLY’S AWAY DAYS LAPPING IT UP: Chester players and fans enjoy their play-off semi-final at Kidderminster PICTURE: Rick Matthews Cup Fever is a well-documented ailment, but did you ever catch a dose of Play-off Fever? That is a different ball game. At least when you’re knocked out of...
FINALLY YORK GOT IT RIGHT!
Chris DUNLAVY A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL PLENTY TO SMILE ABOUT: Ollie Pearce, right, and York City have been fantastic all season PICTURE: Tom Poole WHEN Dean Brennan sat down last summer to plot Barnet’s return to the EFL, he reeled off a list of clubs he thought would provide...
SHRIMPS’ DEMISE WAS PREDICTED
Chris DUNLAVY A FEW weeks ago, I was driving home up the A1 after watching Doncaster Rovers beat Bradford City to seal promotion to League One. Up ahead, the traffic slowed, crawled and eventually stopped. Unfortunately, the car in front of me didn’t. I watched the whole catastrophe unfold in...