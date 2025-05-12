Mark Carruthers: The learning process is already underway for Spennymoor Town

Reflecting on defeat on English football’s greatest stage is never a simple task – but Spennymoor Town’s reaction after Sunday’s FA Trophy final defeat against Aldershot Town tells you everything you need to know about Graeme Lee and his players.

The National League North club were always going to be viewed as outsiders to land a fourth consecutive win against National League opposition after seeing off Boston United, Sutton United and Rochdale to secure only their second ever visit to the home of football and their first appearance in a Trophy final.

The goal for the Moors is to ensure they are facing clubs in Non-League’s elite on a weekly basis and their historic run to Wembley should offer genuine hope those dreams can become a reality in the not-too-distant future.

Lee and Moors legend Glen Taylor both spoke of making that step in the coming years – and their clash with the Shots has clearly offered lessons that everyone within the Brewery Field setup are willing to learn.

Spennymoor Town manager Graeme Lee (photo David Nelson)

Bond

In Lee, the Moors have a man of class and integrity in charge.

His appreciation of the small details laid the foundation for the run to Wembley.

His bond with his players and their willingness to go above and beyond for him are all too evident.

The former Hartlepool United and Sheffield Wednesday defender provided plenty of emotion in the buildup to the final as he spoke of the memory of his Dad, Tony, who sadly passed away in February last year, and of scattering his ashes on Wembley’s hallowed turf.

In the mixed zone in the aftermath of the defeat, an emotional Lee also revealed further heartache after the Dad of young Moors goalkeeper Ryan Johnson passed away just 48 hours before the final.

The 18-year-old was handed a competitive debut when he replaced Moors number one Brad James for the closing stages of the game in a moment that will have meant the world to him and his family and – as Spennymoor have said via their social media outlets – showed ‘some things are bigger than football’.

Positives

With emotions running high, Lee and Taylor offered open and honest verdicts of the weekend and the season as a whole and assessed the challenges that lie ahead for the Moors.

This was far from doom and gloom, nor was it overblown ambition and the setting of unrealistic targets.

It was measured to perfection, an acceptance of some shortcomings on the day, but also an admirable desire to take the positives from the occasion and learn from their disappointment.

Spenny’s rise up the Non-League pyramid has been one of the most eye-catching stories in the North East game over the last decade after they three promotions during that time, reaching the FA Cup first round and now, making a first ever FA Trophy final appearance.

Learning from the events of the latter can ensure their rise is far from over as they head into next season looking for a historic promotion into the National League after narrowly missing out on the play-off places in the last four seasons.

