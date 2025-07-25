Mark Carruthers: The Story of Dunston UTS – A club built on hard work and dedication

If any successful and progressive Non-League club is built upon the dedication of hardworking volunteers, Dunston UTS are growing on the most sturdy of foundations.

Dunston have been a club on the move with an FA Vase final win, a Northern League title win, two appearances in the Northern Premier League East play-off final and a venture to within 90 minutes of the FA Cup first round and a resulting live appearance on BBC Sport’s digital coverage of the competition all on their list of achievements over the last 15 years.

Yet the story of a club affectionately known as ‘The Fed’ now spans half a century and remarkably several volunteers who were involved at the club during their formation remain integral to how they are run to this day.

50th Anniversary

Earlier this month, with pre-season still in its infancy, Dunston celebrated their 50th anniversary and along with my good friend and North East Non-League reporting royalty Paul Dixon, I was honoured to play a small part in their celebrations.

The grandest of roll calls reads as follows with founder John Thompson joined by the unwavering trio of Alan Stott, Paul Dixon (not the only mentioned above!) and Billy Montague serving with distinction for the entire half-century.

Former chairman Malcolm James, Ian MacPherson and Frank Rankin are just a mere 12 months behind in their own duty of service.

All were recognised in front of a glowing crowd of long-term sponsors, former managers and players and supporters who have been through it all with the club.

Such longevity, expertise and commitment is priceless for clubs in the unstable world that we all know Non-League football can be.

Off-field stability provided by such experienced heads clearly stretches to the home dugout at the UTS Stadium with current manager Jon McDonald just the ninth different boss to take charge of the club in their history.

Line of Succession

There is something of a line of succession too, with current joint-chairman and FA Vase winning manager Billy Irwin succeeded by one of their Wembley heroes Chris Swailes, who in turn was followed by McDonald after he had enjoyed a successful spell as the club’s assistant manager.

There have been disappointments at the end of progressive seasons during McDonald’s reign as he guided the club to two Northern Premier League East play-off finals before they suffered penalty shoot-out defeats against Stockton Town and Stocksbridge Park Steels.

But the cloud of disappointment should not be allowed to overshadow what has been clear progression under the former North Shields and West Allotment Celtic boss as he has led the club to their highest ever league finish in their half-century in existence.

There have been some youthful additions to the Dunston squad during their preparations for the new season and there are high hopes they can blend effectively with experienced heads such as goalkeeper Dan Lowson and former Gateshead duo Craig Baxter and Phil Turnbull.

Underpinning the efforts to strive forward on the field will be a hardworking, loyal and committed volunteers who have already ensured Dunston are in a strong place to continue their journey for the next 50 years and beyond.

*This column is dedicated to the memory of former Dunston UTS club photographer Kelvin Shell following his sad passing earlier this week. The thoughts of everyone at the NLP are with his friends and family.

READ MORE: Mark Carruthers – Prize money the focus in the National League Cup this season