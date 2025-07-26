Connect with us

Columnists

Tony Incenzo: Help make our dream come true

A unique opportunity has arisen for geographically mobile Non-League footballers to live, work and play football on a tiny island.
SPIRIT: Crowds gather to watch a game at the ‘Arsenal’ ground

By Tony Incenzo - Talking Points

A unique opportunity has arisen for geographically mobile Non-League footballers to live, work and play football on a tiny island.
Alderney FC are based on the northernmost of inhabited Channel Islands where the population is a mere 2,100.
They are ingeniously thinking outside the box to entice players from Britain’s mainland.
Significantly, full assistance will be provided for living accommodation and day jobs.
Picturesque
I’ve flown to Alderney in the past to watch a match at their picturesque home venue.
Affectionately known as ‘The Arsenal’ ground, it i...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Columnists