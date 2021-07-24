Chris Dunlavy: This is Phil Parkinson’s big chance

Chris DUNLAVY
A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL
FINALLY PARKY HAS BACKING
SINCE their second – and last – competitive meeting in 2014, Johnsons Gary and Lee have faced off just once as opposing managers.
On a warm evening in 2016, Lee’s Bristol City defeated dad Gary’s Cheltenham Town in a friendly, winning the Johnson Cup in the process.
The trophy – a silver cup commissioned in jest by Gary himself – still sits on the younger man’s mantelpiece. A “bit cringe” was how he described the dubious honour.
Given that Lee now manages League One giants Sunderland while his old man is at Torquay United, a...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login