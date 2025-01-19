Gregor Robertson: A farewell to the fairytale

By Gregor Robertson

FOOTBALLER TURNED JOURNALIST

BIG STAGERS: Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh thwarts a Tottenham attack but dream FA Cup match-ups such as this are threatened by the no-replay rule

PICTURE: Alamy

Non-League representation in the FA Cup is over for another year, and it’s hard to shake the feeling that there will be fewer of the stories that make the competition special now that replays are a thing of the past.

Imagine the buzz in Tamworth this week, knowing that a once-in-a-lifetime visit to Tottenham Hotspur’s gleaming new arena was on the horizon.

A rich reward, in any of...