Tony Incenzo: Proud Sappers toast success!

Tony Incenzo - Talking Points

A very special anniversary is being celebrated in military football circles this season.

It is exactly 150 years since Royal Engineers lifted the FA Cup.

In that 1874/75 final, they drew 1-1 after extra-time against Old Etonians before winning a replay 2-0.

Both matches were held at Kennington Oval in London.

Triumph

To find out more about the fascinating milestone, I spoke to Colonel Andy Phillips, who is vice-president and resident historian of the modern-day ‘Sappers’ (as they are nicknamed).

He began by outlining what is known about their commemorative tri...