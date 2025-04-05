Tony Incenzo: Proud Sappers toast success!

Tony Incenzo - Talking Points
A very special anniversary is being celebrated in military football circles this season.
It is exactly 150 years since Royal Engineers lifted the FA Cup.
In that 1874/75 final, they drew 1-1 after extra-time against Old Etonians before winning a replay 2-0.
Both matches were held at Kennington Oval in London.
Triumph
To find out more about the fascinating milestone, I spoke to Colonel Andy Phillips, who is vice-president and resident historian of the modern-day ‘Sappers’ (as they are nicknamed).
He began by outlining what is known about their commemorative tri...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login