Gregor Robertson: We are playing by different laws!

By Gregor Robertson - Footballer turned journalist
ONE RULE FOR ONE... Laws of the game at Non-League level are no longer in sync with the top tier
PICTURE: Alamy
So I was perusing the laws of the game the other night. As you do. The Ifab’s website. I know… get a life, mate. But look, you bloomin’ well have to these days if it’s your job to write about football.
And I played the game for a living for 15 years before that, so you’d like to think I’d have a decent handle on things.
Somehow, though, I’m still scratching my head about one decision or another most weeks in the Premier League.
T...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login