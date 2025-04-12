Gregor Robertson: We are playing by different laws!

By Gregor Robertson - Footballer turned journalist

ONE RULE FOR ONE... Laws of the game at Non-League level are no longer in sync with the top tier

PICTURE: Alamy

So I was perusing the laws of the game the other night. As you do. The Ifab’s website. I know… get a life, mate. But look, you bloomin’ well have to these days if it’s your job to write about football.

And I played the game for a living for 15 years before that, so you’d like to think I’d have a decent handle on things.

Somehow, though, I’m still scratching my head about one decision or another most weeks in the Premier League.

T...