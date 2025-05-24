Connect with us

Columnists

Tony Incenzo: Pathway for a new future

Unprecedented winds of change are billowing through Non-League football circles in the Republic of Ireland.
UP FOR THE CUP: Leicester Celtic players prepare to face Fanad United in the FAI Cup PICTURE: Gruber Images

By Tony Incenzo – Talking Points

Unprecedented winds of change are billowing through Non-League football circles in the Republic of Ireland.
While clubs involved play in regionalised Intermediate leagues, there is presently no promotion to the national League of Ireland (LOI) which comprises two divisions of 10 teams each in the Premier and First Divisions.
However, the FA of Ireland recently asked for expressions of interest from ambitious Non-League sides to form a new 20 team third tier, feeding directly into the LOI First Division.
Containing two divisions split into North and South s...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Columnists

  • WEMBLEY WAY: The play-off gods were smiling on Oldham Athletic PICTURE: Alamy WEMBLEY WAY: The play-off gods were smiling on Oldham Athletic PICTURE: Alamy

    Chris Dunlavy: Play-off pause shifted power

    Play-offs are inherently unfair, but the fate of York City and Forest Green Rovers feels particularly cruel.

  •

    FINALLY YORK GOT IT RIGHT!

    Chris DUNLAVY A FRESH TAKE ON FOOTBALL PLENTY TO SMILE ABOUT: Ollie Pearce, right, and York City have been fantastic all season PICTURE: Tom Poole WHEN Dean Brennan sat down last summer to plot Barnet’s return to the EFL, he reeled off a list of clubs he thought would provide...

  •

    SHRIMPS’ DEMISE WAS PREDICTED

    Chris DUNLAVY A FEW weeks ago, I was driving home up the A1 after watching Doncaster Rovers beat Bradford City to seal promotion to League One. Up ahead, the traffic slowed, crawled and eventually stopped. Unfortunately, the car in front of me didn’t. I watched the whole catastrophe unfold in...

  •

    WE’VE ALL GOT PLAY-OFF FEVER

    Steve HILL HILLY’S AWAY DAYS LAPPING IT UP: Chester players and fans enjoy their play-off semi-final at Kidderminster PICTURE: Rick Matthews Cup Fever is a well-documented ailment, but did you ever catch a dose of Play-off Fever? That is a different ball game. At least when you’re knocked out of...