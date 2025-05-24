Connect with us

Combined Counties League Premier South

Fleet Town: Promotion chaos has cost our club dear

Fleet Town manager Darryl Evans has accused the Combined Counties League of “failing to take ownership” of the play-off debacle which he insists left his club out of pocket and at a huge disadvantage.

By Jon Couch

Downbeat Fleet Town manager Darryl Evans has accused the Combined Counties League of “failing to take ownership” of the play-off debacle which he insists left his club out of pocket and at a huge disadvantage.
The Blues chief was given just three days to prepare his side for a last-minute cross-Channel dash to face Jersey Bulls in yesterday’s hastily-arranged playoff semi-final – a 1pm kick-off in which they suffered penalty shootout heartbreak.
The Hampshire club, who qualified having finished fifth in the table, say funding the delayed playoff campaign has eaten into next yea...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Combined Counties League Premier South