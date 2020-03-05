Quantcast
The Non-League Football Paper

Missed us? Buy The NLP here!

Subscribers login | Free sample

Newsletter

Get our weekly Football email
Home / Features / Fantasy Non-League / Fantasy Non-League Update – February 22, 2020

Fantasy Non-League Update – February 22, 2020

Posted on by in , with 0 Comments
Fantasy Non-League

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 16th February 2020 through to Saturday 22nd February 2020. In this week’s update we take a look at who is in the running for the February 2020 Manager of the Month..

Yesterday was the final round of games in the February 2020 Manager of the Month so I thought we should take a look at who is in the running for the top and bottom cash prizes. Leading the way is Ducks For Ever who have so far this month scored 1,382pts and they are 73pts ahead of second placed Passing Ghosts and 84pts ahead of the third placed team Mike H EFC. The top ten is currently covered by only 132pts so it could still be an interesting finish.

The bottom spot which of course carries £50 is also quite close. At the bottom is Hard Scrabble who is currently sitting on -41pts. They are just 20pts adrift from their nearest rival Team Binman. The bottom ten is covered by 157pts.

Make sure you catch next week’s Non-League paper to see who our latest winners.

Top 3 teams currently leading the February 2020 Manager of the Month.

  1. Ducks For Ever                         1,382pts          (355th)
  2. Passing Ghosts [S]                         1,309pts          (192nd)
  3. Mike H EFC [S]                         1,298pts          (738th)

Bottom            HARD SCRABBLE [S]                    -41pts              (1,215th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

  1. Ducks For Ever                                   557pts             (355th)
  2. Memphis901Essex                              488pts             (966th)
  3. Turf Luck Benno                                463pts             (351st)
  4. Rock Rangers                         429pts             (233rd)
  5. Barking Cat                                     428pts             (330th)

Bottom            Shiplion 10                                          -79pts              (1,150th)

Top Team in each of the leagues are                                  

Vanarama National Premier –                     Barrow                                                492pts

Vanarama National North –                        York City                                545pts

Vanarama National South –                        Wealdstone                             587pts

Northern Premier –                                      South Shields                          565pts

Isthmian Premier –                                       Folkstone Invicta                    498pts

Southern Premier Central –                         Royston Town                                    545pts

Southern Premier South –                            Chesham Utd                          492pts

The Mixture –                                                            Berkhamsted                           522pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Chesham United (Southern Premier South) with 59pts.

Fantasy Non-League Helpdesk – fnl07544@btinternet.com Phone Number – 07909993854

Standings:

Full Fantasy table

Manager of the month

Team totals

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.
To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged

Liked this story? Share it!

PinIt

Related Posts


[snack_ad id="6539132" type="1by1"]