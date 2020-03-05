Fantasy Non-League Update – February 22, 2020

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 16th February 2020 through to Saturday 22nd February 2020. In this week’s update we take a look at who is in the running for the February 2020 Manager of the Month..
Yesterday was the final round of games in the February 2020 Manager of the Month so I thought we should take a look at who is in the running for the top and bottom cash prizes. Leading the way is Ducks For Ever who have so far this month scored 1,382pts and they are 73pts ahead of second placed Passing Ghosts and 84pts ahead of the third placed team Mike H EFC. The top ten is currently covered by only 132pts so it could still be an interesting finish.
The bottom spot which of course carries £50 is also quite close. At the bottom is Hard Scrabble who is currently sitting on -41pts. They are just 20pts adrift from their nearest rival Team Binman. The bottom ten is covered by 157pts.
Make sure you catch next week’s Non-League paper to see who our latest winners.
Top 3 teams currently leading the February 2020 Manager of the Month.
Bottom HARD SCRABBLE [S] -41pts (1,215th)
Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).
Bottom Shiplion 10 -79pts (1,150th)
Top Team in each of the leagues are
Vanarama National Premier – Barrow 492pts
Vanarama National North – York City 545pts
Vanarama National South – Wealdstone 587pts
Northern Premier – South Shields 565pts
Isthmian Premier – Folkstone Invicta 498pts
Southern Premier Central – Royston Town 545pts
Southern Premier South – Chesham Utd 492pts
The Mixture – Berkhamsted 522pts
Top Team over the last seven days is Chesham United (Southern Premier South) with 59pts.
Fantasy Non-League Helpdesk – fnl07544@btinternet.com Phone Number – 07909993854
Tagged Fantasy Non-League