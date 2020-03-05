Fantasy Non-League Update – February 22, 2020

Welcome to the latest update of Fantasy Non-League 2019/20. Today’s update covers the period Sunday 16th February 2020 through to Saturday 22nd February 2020. In this week’s update we take a look at who is in the running for the February 2020 Manager of the Month..

Yesterday was the final round of games in the February 2020 Manager of the Month so I thought we should take a look at who is in the running for the top and bottom cash prizes. Leading the way is Ducks For Ever who have so far this month scored 1,382pts and they are 73pts ahead of second placed Passing Ghosts and 84pts ahead of the third placed team Mike H EFC. The top ten is currently covered by only 132pts so it could still be an interesting finish.

The bottom spot which of course carries £50 is also quite close. At the bottom is Hard Scrabble who is currently sitting on -41pts. They are just 20pts adrift from their nearest rival Team Binman. The bottom ten is covered by 157pts.

Make sure you catch next week’s Non-League paper to see who our latest winners.

Top 3 teams currently leading the February 2020 Manager of the Month.

Ducks For Ever 1,382pts (355th) Passing Ghosts [S] 1,309pts (192nd) Mike H EFC [S] 1,298pts (738th)

Bottom HARD SCRABBLE [S] -41pts (1,215th)

Top 5 teams over the last seven days. (Numbers in the brackets are the FNL Main Table positions).

Ducks For Ever 557pts (355th) Memphis901Essex 488pts (966th) Turf Luck Benno 463pts (351st) Rock Rangers 429pts (233rd) Barking Cat 428pts (330th)

Bottom Shiplion 10 -79pts (1,150th)

Top Team in each of the leagues are

Vanarama National Premier – Barrow 492pts

Vanarama National North – York City 545pts

Vanarama National South – Wealdstone 587pts

Northern Premier – South Shields 565pts

Isthmian Premier – Folkstone Invicta 498pts

Southern Premier Central – Royston Town 545pts

Southern Premier South – Chesham Utd 492pts

The Mixture – Berkhamsted 522pts

Top Team over the last seven days is Chesham United (Southern Premier South) with 59pts.

