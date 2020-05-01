Absolutely no surprises from Bluebirds boss Ian Evatt on NL Full Time!

Knowing Barrow AFC boss Ian Evatt is adamant about his leaders going up should the chance arise definitely won’t spoil your enjoyment of this week’s NL Full Time podcast!

Known for his openness, passion and honesty by the press pack and fans alike, the Bluebirds boss sat down for an in-depth chat on the latest hour long show with NL Full Time’s Luke, Rob, Dickie and Chris while National League consider what do about promotion and relegation.

National League clubs voted to cancel the regular campaign and Evatt believes justice would be served if the Bluebirds were given a golden ticket to return to the Football League after a 48 year absence but what do you think should happen?

Should Barrow or anyone replace Bury in League Two? Is points-per-game the fairest way or should the campaign just be null and voided? And what are you doing without your football fix? The NL Full Time team want to know as they record their next show. Comment to @NLFullTime on Twitter.

NL Full Time returned in September this season with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits, gossip and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The NLP’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions. Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute regularly to the show, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Dickie Worton, Hyde United scribe Luke Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Entitled ‘The Real Barrow Race’ and available on Audioboom, iTunes or Spotify, click here to listen. Every episode of NL Full Time is also available to download with the most listened to shows topping the online archive.

