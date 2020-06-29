Virtual National Game Awards 2019-20: SK Kits National League North Player of the Year – Adam Marriott

By David Richardson

The SK Kits National League North Player of the Year award is justification to Adam Marriott he can be the main man – and still believes he can get better.

The red-hot King’s Lynn Town striker bagged 28 league goals in a golden season for both him and the club.

Although Marriott has experienced National League and EFL football with Lincoln City and Stevenage, he felt a prolonged goalscoring run was what he needed.

“I always felt I needed this season to prove to myself I could do it at this level and play the majority of games,” he told The NLP, having joined the club in October 2018 and won promotion through the Step 3 Super Play-offs. “I started scoring straight away; I had a good year at Royston before where I scored near enough 30 goals.

“I had confidence going in and I knew they played good football which suits my game really well. I have played higher but quite a lot of the time as an impact player from the bench. I didn’t really make myself the main man, I wanted to be that.

“Going forward, I’ve got the confidence from this season and I think I can kick on again.”

Marriott had double cause for celebration this week as the Linnetts promotion to the top-flight was confirmed on points-per-game.

“I always remember the first game when we lost 3-0 at Guiseley. We thought we were in for a hell of a tough season,” he said. “That was a wake-up call.

“We got the first win and managed to carry the momentum on. Our home form has been brilliant all year and we barely lost a game there.

“To get 28 goals in 30-odd games I’ve surprised myself. Going into the season I had a target of 20 and I think I did that my January. Hopefully I’ll get the golden boot but I’ve not heard anything!

“There has been all sorts of stories over the last few weeks about what was going to happen with the season. The table doesn’t lie, we’ve done really well this year.”

Marriott hasn’t re-signed with King’s Lynn yet but isn’t ruling out continuing with the club next term.

“I’ve been waiting to see what happens with us and see what interest is about,” he added. “King’s Lynn have been brilliant to me and I’m not going to say I’m not going to sign but I’m just going to see what comes about.”

