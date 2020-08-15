BT Sport duo pick their men and moments on NL Full Time finale!

BT Sport’s Adam Summerton and Adam Virgo help the NL Full Time team hand out their own accolades on the final podcast of 2019/20 season!

Synonymous with BT Sport’s coverage of the Vanarama National League coverage, commentator Summerton and former player and summariser Virgo bring their expertise and a healthy sense of humour to the hour long show alongside NL Full Time’s Luke, Rob, Thom and Dickie.

Produced in the wake of the play-offs and the promotion of Altrincham, Weymouth and EFL bound Harrogate Town, new Dagenham and Redbridge defender Callum Reynolds also weighs to discuss the season’s key men and moments including:

Their National League Best XI for 2019/20.

Manager of the season (outside of the promoted teams).

Best goal of the season.

The player that they feel is destined for a career above National League level.

A team to watch out for in the 2020/21 season.

The same categories across National League North and National League South are debated before the team face the music with a review of whose predictions for promotion, play-offs and relegation at the start of the unforgettable coronavirus season turned out to be stinkers or stonkers!

NL Full Time

The NL Full Time team returned last season in September with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits, gossip and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The NLP’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions. Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute regularly to the show, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media Dickie Worton, Hyde United scribe Luke Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Entitled ‘A dam good review’ and available on Audioboom, iTunes and Spotify, click here to listen to the show as Sunday’s NLP hits newsstands.

Every episode of NL Full Time is also available to download with the most listened-to shows topping the online archive.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @NLFullTime and comment on Non-League’s big issues to help set the agenda as the team prepare their next play-off special for listeners after this weekend’s finals.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @NLFullTime/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

