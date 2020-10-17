Non-League kits beating Barca’s and some of the best in Europe!

Posted on by in Features, Vanarama with

An extensive ranking of this year’s new kits has named North Ferriby and 1874 Northwich ahead of European giants Barcelona and PSG!

Bristol City’s goalkeeper shirt as the world’s best in the comprehensive list compiled by FOOTY.COM who brought together a panel of leading experts to decide on the top 100 shirts of 2020.

The survey included comments and opinions from the likes of Ellis Platten, Gavin Hope, John Devlin, Kit Crimes, Museum of Jerseys, Pedro Almeida, Phil Delves and The Kitsman.

After counting down over a 10-day period, the final ranking includes shirts from all over the world, pitting Non-League minnows against European giants and judging them solely on the design of their shirts.

Every single club and national shirt released this year has been considered, but it was eventually Bristol City’s incredible goalkeeper shirt which came out on top. Inspired heavily by Denmark’s Euro 92 shirt, this sensational kit beat off stiff competition from Red Star FC, Inter Milan and Nigeria to take the crown.

Goalkeeper kits often don’t receive the attention they deserve, but hummel and Bristol City have thrown them back under the spotlight this year. They’re taking us right back to a time when keepers would be drenched in outrageous colours and patterns, delivering the kind of 90s-themed fun which would make Peter Schmeichel proud.

The Robins are quickly developing a reputation for incredible goalkeeper shirts, and now they can boast their latest design is the best of the year! Their divisive purple and lime away kit also featured in 90th place, but it’s clearly the shirt between the sticks which steals the plaudits this time around.

The top 10 was rounded off by shirts from AS Roma, Forward Madison, Ajax, Slavia Prague and Portland Thorns. There was also a place for Southend United’s popular new away shirt, which came in at 8th, while their home kit also featured down in 39th.

Manchester City’s black away shirt (13th) was the highest-ranked Premier League kit, sitting ahead of Liverpool (23rd), Southampton (33rd) and Newcastle United (75th). However, the real story came from clubs in the lower tiers of English football, with North Ferriby, 1874 Northwich, Halifax Town, Malvern Town and Northwich Victoria all featuring in the list.

It’s been yet another sensational year for football shirts, but now we know exactly which designs have been voted the very best in class.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @NonLeaguePaper/Twitter