The Non-League Paper nominated for Football Supporters' Association award

The Non-League Paper nominated for Football Supporters’ Association award

The Non-League Paper is once again proud to be nominated for a Football Supporters’ Association Award, in association with BeGambleAware.

We have been put forward in the new Football Media of the Year category, alongside 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Football365.com, The Athletic, The Guardian and When Saturday Comes.

And the efforts of three Non-League clubs have also been recognised in a new set of awards, Lockdown Heroes, honouring those who’ve gone that extra mile in helping their fellow supporters and communities this year.

The Non-League category will be played out by Clapton FC for their Community Fund initiative, fundraising and providing financial assistance to local people; FC United of Manchester for their Food Hub, and Gosport Borough for their ‘Feed a Family in Need’ initiative.

Votes can be cast at https://thefsa.org.uk/news/vote-now-fsa-awards-shortlists-announced/ until 9am on Monday February 22.

The winners will be announced on March 5.

