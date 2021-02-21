Now this is a fixture pile-up! When Redditch United played 14 games in 18 days

By David Lawrence

IT’S common these days to hear a manager talk of Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday fixtures as being a hectic run of games. Throw in another for good measure and questions are asked.

But how would managers react if they had to play three games in three days, or four in four … or how about nine in nine?! That was the unlikely task facing Redditch United at the tail end of their 1997-98 Southern League Midland Division season.

Cup runs and a particularly wet winter left the Reds facing a fixture pile-up like no other after league bosses refused to grant them...