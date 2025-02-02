Legend Jamie’s the Vard-stick, insists Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker couldn’t be happier that one of Leicester City’s greatest ever players was made in Non-League.

The Foxes famously paid Fleetwood Town £1m for Jamie Vardy back in 2012.

A Premier League title, Champions League football and FA Cup glory – not to mention England success – later and the striker has become a pin-up for Non-League footballers to dream big.

“Jamie’s an absolute legend,” Lineker told The NLP.

Hero

“We love him in Leicester - he’s a hero.

“Probably the second best striker in Leicester’s history!

“No, not at all.

“Jamie’s remarkable - he’s still going at 38, still knockin...