Breakaway clubs need suck it up

FANS’ FORUMJIM PARIS King’s Lynn

IT is most disconcerting to observe the level of disunity amongst elite clubs of the National League, at a time when personal ambition overrides the common good.I suggest the “breakaway clubs” in League 2 should suck it up and accept the result of a vote in which they all participated.Perhaps they will now empathise with clubs in Step 3, 4 etc in similar circumstances.We have a different situation in NL1 with clubs instructed to complete the season in the absence of spectators, placing the future of some in jeopardy.Unsurpri...