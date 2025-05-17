Connect with us

National Game Awards

Aaron McLean: Ollie Pearce can progress yet further

Former Premier League striker Aaron McLean believes the best is yet to come from Ollie Pearce after the York City marksman picked up the Sports Circle Player of the Year award.
I’M THE MAN: York City‘s striker hero Ollie Pearce

Former Premier League striker Aaron McLean believes the best is yet to come from Ollie Pearce after the York City marksman picked up the Sports Circle Player of the Year award.

Pearce plundered 46 goals in 51 appearances for National League South Worthing last season to earn a move to York City.
And he quickly dispelled any notion that he would struggle to make the step up to the National League by firing 31 goals for the Minstermen, leading their promotion assault.
McLean, the former Hull City striker now TV pundit, accepted the award on Pearce’s behalf and has backed the 28-year-old to add ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National Game Awards