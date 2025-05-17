Aaron McLean: Ollie Pearce can progress yet further

Former Premier League striker Aaron McLean believes the best is yet to come from Ollie Pearce after the York City marksman picked up the Sports Circle Player of the Year award.

Pearce plundered 46 goals in 51 appearances for National League South Worthing last season to earn a move to York City.

And he quickly dispelled any notion that he would struggle to make the step up to the National League by firing 31 goals for the Minstermen, leading their promotion assault.

McLean, the former Hull City striker now TV pundit, accepted the award on Pearce’s behalf and has backed the 28-year-old to add ...