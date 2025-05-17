Connect with us

Non-League Paper

Wembley heroes finally give the Shots army some cheer

Aldershot Town supporters haven’t had too much to shout about over the years. All that changed at Wembley last Sunday.

Tommy’s Trophy triumph
By JON COUCH

ALDERSHOT TOWN 3
Barham 47, Ellison 71, Barrett 86

SPENNYMOOR TOWN 0

ELL OF AN EFFORT! Dan Ellison squeezes between a number of Spennymoor Town defenders to head home Aldershot Town’s second goal
PICTURE: Peter Short

STUNNER: Aldershot Town’s Josh Barrett fires in a fantastic volley for 3-0

ALDERSHOT Town supporters haven’t had too much to shout about over the years. All that changed at Wembley last Sunday.
Twenty thousand impassioned fans turned the West side at the Home of Football into a sea of red and blue and witnessed history being made as th...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Non-League Paper

  •

    Miracle man Tommy is a superhero for Shots

    Tommy Widdrington revealed he had to ‘retrain his brain’ after suffering two strokes earlier in the season – and subsequently etched his name in Aldershot Town folklore.

  •

    Callum is a past master

    Callum Reynolds believes Boreham Wood have shown they have the heart and desire teams need in the play-offs – but also knows anything can happen in a final.

  •

    Now is the time for Iron to shine

    Fallen giants Scunthorpe United have made no secret of their desperation to escape National League North.

  •

    Boss drums up support

    Not long after booking their place in today’s National League North promotion final at Scunthorpe United, a picture of a young Calum McIntyre – decked out in his Chester City shirt – surfaced on social media.