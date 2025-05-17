Wembley heroes finally give the Shots army some cheer

Tommy’s Trophy triumph

By JON COUCH

ALDERSHOT TOWN 3

Barham 47, Ellison 71, Barrett 86

SPENNYMOOR TOWN 0

ELL OF AN EFFORT! Dan Ellison squeezes between a number of Spennymoor Town defenders to head home Aldershot Town’s second goal

PICTURE: Peter Short

STUNNER: Aldershot Town’s Josh Barrett fires in a fantastic volley for 3-0

ALDERSHOT Town supporters haven’t had too much to shout about over the years. All that changed at Wembley last Sunday.

Twenty thousand impassioned fans turned the West side at the Home of Football into a sea of red and blue and witnessed history being made as th...