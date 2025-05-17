National Game Awards
National Game Awards: Lambs Peaked to the millions
Tamworth boss Andy Peaks says he was honoured to see his side’s FA Cup heroics acknowledged with the FA Best Cup Run of the Year award at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.
More in National Game Awards
-
National Game Awards: For Ross, top award Fitz like a glove!
Ross Fitzsimons insists his Scunthorpe United teammates deserve the credit after he scooped the Reusch Goalkeeper of the Year award at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.
-
Aaron McLean: Ollie Pearce can progress yet further
Former Premier League striker Aaron McLean believes the best is yet to come from Ollie Pearce after the York City marksman picked up the Sports Circle Player of the Year award.
-
National Game Awards: Dean Brennan’s award is a win for the collective
Dean Brennan reckons everyone around Barnet deserves acclaim after he was recognised with the Sports Ground Development Manager of the Year.
-
National Game Awards: These Barnet boys will go down in club folklore
Dean Brennan believes every member of his title-winning Barnet side will go down in the club’s folklore as the Bees were named Team of the Year at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.