National Game Awards: Lambs Peaked to the millions

Proud Tamworth boss Andy Peaks says he was honoured to see his side’s FA Cup heroics acknowledged with the FA Best Cup Run of the Year award at the National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.

In their first season back in the National League after back-to-back promotions, Peaks led his side to multiple cup victories.

The Lambs saw off Macclesfield and League One pair Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion to reach the third round proper, earning themselves a dream home tie with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

And in front of the watching millions in a global TV audience, the Lambs ...