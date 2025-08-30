Connect with us

The Big Interview

PITMEN SET THE BAR FOR ENERGY

By Neil Harvey

PROJECT: Solar panels

HEDNESFORD Town have completed a landmark renewable energy project that sees the club become the first at its level in Europe to install a new solar and battery system.
Delivered in partnership with Heatable, the system includes a total of 387 solar panels on the roof of the Keys Park stadium, combining to form a 172kW solar array and supported by 384kWh of battery storage.
Phase one of the project was completed in December 2024 with 100kW of solar panels and 96kWh battery storage installed on the main stand.
Phase two now adds a further 160 ...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in The Big Interview