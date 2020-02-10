FA Vase: Last eight draw broadcast live at lunchtime

Monday lunchtime’s draw for the fourth round of the Buildbase FA Vase has been made live on talkSPORT2.

The FA Vase ties are set to be played on Saturday 29 February following the draw for the last eight with the winning clubs banking £4,125 from the Football Association’s Prize Fund and the losers receiving £1,375.

Draw: Corinthian v Leighton Town, Wroxham v Bitton, Atherstone or Worcester v Consett, Hebburn v Plymouth Parkway.

A place at May’s Non-League Finals Day awaits the eventual finalists in both the Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase. The winners of the FA Vase will leave Wembley with £30,000 and the losing finalists with £20,000.

For more information on the round dates, exemptions and prize money visit thefa.com.

