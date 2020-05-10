Top boss calls for wage control as Non-League plays waiting game…

Havant & Waterlooville manager Paul Doswell is leading calls to control spiralling wage bills for players to protect clubs from “maniac owners” in The Non-League Paper today as National League bosses confirm they’re playing the waiting game on promotion and relegation.
A big advocate of using football’s lockdown to address some of the game’s burning issues, former Sutton United boss Dowell believes bringing spiralling player wage bills under control after the coronavirus crisis will be critical to the survival of many Non-League clubs.
In Sunday’s second exclusive, National League chief executive officer Michael Tattersall tells The NLP that the competition needs much more information from the government and EFL before committing to any play-offs or scrapping them.
Elsewhere among 32-pages of the latest news and features, award-winning sports writer Ian Ridley warns that Non-League needs to learn lessons from the pandemic or risk an even more uncertain future, West Ham legend Julian Dicks reveals why he’s still haunted by his Swift woes and England C boss Paul Fairclough is The NLP’s latest Non-League icon.
