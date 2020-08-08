NL Full Time: Feel the love as Harrogate Town and bride share the joy!

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver shared his promotion joy on the new NL Full Time podcast before his side were cheered by fans – and some newlyweds – during Saturday’s open bus top parade!

Weaver hailed Town’s Wembley triumph over Notts County on the hit podcast before setting off on a specially extended tour from the CNG Stadium to allow social distancing supporters – and at least one beautiful bride – to celebrate the club’s promotion to the professional ranks for the first time in a century plus of the Yorkshire town’s history.

NL Full Time’s Rob Worrall and Dickie Worton were both at the national stadium to speak to a jubilant Weaver and a disappointed but proud Notts boss Neil Ardley, as well as well as Leigh Curtis from the Nottingham Post, Town’s media man Hal Boxhall-Docree and The NLP’s editor Matt Badcock for exclusive reports and coverage in Sunday’s paper.

After covering every kick of a ball last season, before and after the onset of the Coronavirus, the podcast’s entire team weigh in to review all the dramas and disappointments of last weekend’s three promotion finals, along with interviewing victorious Weymouth manager Mark Molesley and outgoing Altrincham chairman Grahame Rowley after his club finally made it back to Non-League’s top flight.

NL Full Time

The NL Full Time team returned last season in September with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits, gossip and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The NLP’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions. Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute regularly to the show, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media Dickie Worton, Hyde United scribe Luke Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Suitably entitled ‘Gate to the EFL’ and available on Audioboom, iTunes and Spotify, click here to listen to the show as Sunday’s NLP hits newsstands.

Every episode of NL Full Time is also available to download with the most listened-to shows topping the online archive.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @NLFullTime and comment on Non-League’s big issues to help set the agenda as the team prepare their next play-off special for listeners after this weekend’s finals.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper, Matt Kirkham & @HarrogateTown/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

