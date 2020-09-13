Non-League Paper exclusive: Follow guidelines or fans face fresh ban!

The Non-League Paper hit newsstands today as clubs are being urged to stick to the Football Association’s Covid-secure guidelines to have any hope of grounds staying open after nationwide restrictions tighten on Monday.
Sunday’s exclusive from Wembley on the threat posed by gatherings of no more than six people meeting from Monday comes after the rescheduled Non-League Finals Day on September 27 was postponed in the light of the Government capping planned test events at 1,000 spectators in midweek.
It had been hoped to admit up to 10,000 for the finals of the FA Trophy and FA Vase and as The NLP reports, the blow has also reignited fears among National League clubs of a continuing ban on the return of their fans. Others at Steps 3, 4 and below face the threat of the current limited return being suspended or abandoned.
Elsewhere among 36 pages of the latest Non-League news, big interviews and exclusive features and columnists, enjoy comprehensive coverage from the preliminary round of the FA Cup with pictures, reports and reaction from the weekend’s 160 scheduled ties.
In my @NonLeaguePaper column today, I state why it is so important for people to support their local football clubs. I also outline my proposal for Non-League clubs to market themselves collectively as an affordable alternative to the Premier League @NonLeagueCrowd @JonCouch_NLP https://t.co/D6ur0v4vA8
— TonyIncenzoTalkSPORT (@TonyIncenzo) September 13, 2020
TalkSPORTS’s resident Non-League expert Tony Incenzo also returns to The NLP as a guest columnist to air his fears for club finances and argue for a nationwide contingency plan.
National League fans can tuck into an eight page 2020/21 fixtures pullout special and find out which club persuaded Premier League ace Michael Kightly to pull on his playing boots again.
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @NonLeaguePaper/Twitter
