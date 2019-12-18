New popular slot games 2019

Slot machine games are the manna of the online gambling realm with the appetite for the games amongst gamblers growing stronger with each passing year. In 2019, the platform has been wowed with a vast range of releases that have quickly grasped the attention of players. Some of the highly demanded titles have retained their place as popular selections from previous years. Some of these popular sets that have topped charts in 2019 include:

Eye of Horus

Eye of Horus online slot is hardly a new release and has been around since 2016. Even so, it is continually earning the hearts of players with a classic appearance that resembles that of IGT titles like Cleopatra. The game explores the wonders of the sun god’s son, Horus, especially his eye that is said to have been plucked out while in battle. Punters can play free Eye of Horus for fun with stakes of between 0.10 and 100 credits, which makes it a suitable slot for both low and high rollers. The granted payouts vary according to the placed stakes with the maximum winning of 20 000 credits.

Swords of Khan

The Swords of Khan Slot revisits the Mongol Empire under the rule of Genghis Khan. When this ambitious king had the throne, the Mongol Empire grew to become one of the biggest ever in history, and players have the chance to rebuild such a wealthy nation on the five reels of the slot. The sword used to wage battle during conquests serves as the wild, which comes in handy to complete combinations aside from those of expanding characters. Punters are also rewarded multipliers of up to 200 times and fifteen free spins.

Mighty Griffin Megaways

Blueprint Gaming dives into the world of Greek mythology to present gamblers with the Mighty Griffin Slot. The set focuses on the middle age animal described as a part eagle and part lion, and it appears as a Megaways slot. This slot engine is borrowed from Big Time Gaming, and it offers 117 649 ways to win. The allowed stakes on the game are meant to attract small spenders with limits of ten pennies and ten pounds. The game is labelled as a worthy shot for its inclusion of three pooled jackpots with the largest one going above 250.000 pounds.

Dragon Fall

Dragon Fall is another popular product from Blueprint Gaming that focuses on magnificent beasts, but this time, players get to tread into a castle of dragons. The game has a unique setup of eight reels placed on the same number of rows. Payouts are granted in the form of clusters both vertically and horizontally rather than abiding to play lines. Punters can collect up to 25.000 times their placed wager that can be anywhere between 0.01 and 100 credits. The slot carries a reasonable RTP rate of 96% to accompany the striking appearance of a fire breathing dragon and its eggs. The game comes with high volatility, which takes up the level of risk involved in collecting payouts.

Narcos

The tale of the Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar blew up after the airing of the Netflix series Narcos. The show focuses on the hunt for the narcoterrorist as told by the agents that led the chase, and NetEnt transformed the golden content into a slot machine. Narcos online slot captures the entertaining nature of the series with setup on a Colombian street complete with shootouts from time to time and a lockup feature that lets players detain Pablo for bigger payouts.

Final Comments

2019 slots focus on a new era of gambling, which makes them accessible on mobile gadgets in instant play mode. This version of the games is mostly supported using HTML5 technology, which means no flash player is required either.